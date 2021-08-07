Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Bausch Health Companies Inc. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bausch Health Companies in a report released on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert now expects that the company will earn $1.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.32. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.43 EPS.

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.18 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.59 billion.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$51.50 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of TSE BHC opened at C$33.46 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies has a twelve month low of C$19.88 and a twelve month high of C$43.97. The stock has a market cap of C$12.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$36.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,000.66, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.10.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, Director Amy Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.96, for a total value of C$463,070.58.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

