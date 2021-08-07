Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Cummins Inc. Cut by Oppenheimer (NYSE:CMI)

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Cummins in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the company will earn $3.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.01. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cummins’ Q4 2021 earnings at $4.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $19.21 EPS.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $274.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.78.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $229.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $241.91. The company has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins has a 52-week low of $195.00 and a 52-week high of $277.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

