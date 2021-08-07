Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. Cut by Oppenheimer (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) – Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $1.71 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.74. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.52 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.94.

Shares of FIS opened at $133.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 955.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $120.17 and a one year high of $156.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $464,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

