Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) – Truist Securiti decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now expects that the company will earn ($1.15) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.13). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.57) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.59) EPS.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.07. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.56% and a negative net margin of 161.55%.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GBT. Truist raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink began coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Blood Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.72.

Shares of GBT stock opened at $33.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.41. Global Blood Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a current ratio of 9.47.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBT. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 249.6% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,217,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,066 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2,416.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,325,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,013,000 after buying an additional 1,272,802 shares in the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 543.8% during the 1st quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 948,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,161,000 after buying an additional 801,568 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,006,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,192,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,834,000 after buying an additional 508,969 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $38,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,837 shares in the company, valued at $286,363.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

