Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Lifted by Analyst

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Huntsman in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.68. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Huntsman’s FY2021 earnings at $3.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business’s revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HUN. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Huntsman from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Huntsman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

HUN stock opened at $25.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.35. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $19.33 and a twelve month high of $32.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Huntsman by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 72,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 7,737 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Huntsman in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in Huntsman by 239.6% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 38,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 27,222 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Huntsman by 184.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 66,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 43,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Huntsman in the 2nd quarter valued at $434,000. 80.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

