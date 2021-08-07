Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Republic Services in a research report issued on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Republic Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.14 price target (down from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.93.

NYSE:RSG opened at $118.31 on Thursday. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $86.18 and a 1 year high of $120.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.75%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 6,770 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $754,448.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,288.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $1,436,220.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,632 shares of company stock valued at $2,427,105 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 9.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 5.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 14.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 7.4% during the second quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 617,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,952,000 after buying an additional 42,345 shares during the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.