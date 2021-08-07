Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for TopBuild Corp. Lowered by Truist Securiti (NYSE:BLD)

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for TopBuild in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $3.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.17. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for TopBuild’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.01 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $834.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.84 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BLD. BTIG Research raised their price objective on TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TopBuild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. TopBuild has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.10.

BLD opened at $218.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. TopBuild has a 52 week low of $138.15 and a 52 week high of $235.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $193.93.

In related news, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $1,154,013.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth about $68,665,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 19.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,460,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $305,936,000 after buying an additional 238,521 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the first quarter worth about $46,445,000. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the first quarter worth about $43,980,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,279,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $896,349,000 after purchasing an additional 182,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

