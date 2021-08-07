Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Viper Energy Partners LP Increased by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Viper Energy Partners in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.10. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.83 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

VNOM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $17.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -44.83 and a beta of 2.79. Viper Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $20.09.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 357.14%.

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

