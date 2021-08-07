Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. Reduced by Oppenheimer (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Zimmer Biomet in a report released on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.79 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.94. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ZBH. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities raised Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $149.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.33. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $129.15 and a twelve month high of $180.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 16.93%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 97,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,528,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 94,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,053,000 after buying an additional 6,611 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 53,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,628,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,011,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $482,004,000 after buying an additional 987,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,409,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $545,735,000 after buying an additional 31,314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

