Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Encore Capital Group, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) – Truist Securiti dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Encore Capital Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.92. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.40 EPS.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.98. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business had revenue of $427.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.34 earnings per share. Encore Capital Group’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of Encore Capital Group stock opened at $48.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.50. Encore Capital Group has a 52-week low of $29.21 and a 52-week high of $49.74.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 13,132 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,797 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,782,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 281,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,979,000 after acquiring an additional 12,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000.

In related news, Director Laura Olle sold 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $45,639.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,047.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.