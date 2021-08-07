Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Decreased by Analyst

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Diamondback Energy in a research report issued on Monday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $2.88 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.94. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.92 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FANG. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $84.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.84.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $80.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.58. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $102.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $784,588,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 357.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,582,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $189,760,000 after buying an additional 2,017,460 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 19.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,359 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $848,835,000 after buying an additional 1,849,404 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 44.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,796,970 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $279,066,000 after buying an additional 1,174,775 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,712,000. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $98,758.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,920,362.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,100 shares of company stock worth $2,246,258 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

