Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:REYN)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) – Truist Securiti cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a report released on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.66.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reynolds Consumer Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.63.

Shares of NASDAQ REYN opened at $27.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.29. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $34.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.56.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 24.64%. The company had revenue of $847.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is 46.70%.

In other news, insider Stephen C. Estes bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $46,890.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,701 shares in the company, valued at $115,693.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

