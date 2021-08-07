Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Warner Music Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Warner Music Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Warner Music Group had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 1,870.00%. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WMG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Warner Music Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMG opened at $35.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of -56.35 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63. Warner Music Group has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $39.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.85%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 48.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

