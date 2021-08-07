Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Horace Mann Educators Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:HMN)

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Horace Mann Educators in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.94. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $347.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.10 million. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of HMN opened at $40.06 on Friday. Horace Mann Educators has a one year low of $32.35 and a one year high of $44.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Horace Mann Educators by 0.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 48,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Horace Mann Educators by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Horace Mann Educators by 2.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Horace Mann Educators by 49.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Horace Mann Educators by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 9,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.47%.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

