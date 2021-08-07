QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) One Day Trading Volume Hits $109,470.00

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. QuadrantProtocol has a total market capitalization of $2.34 million and $109,470.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuadrantProtocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00055298 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002611 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00015839 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $384.28 or 0.00865409 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.57 or 0.00100362 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00040761 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Coin Profile

QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) is a coin. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,437,335 coins. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. It will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism to handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. The Quadrant Network will utilise two different currencies for its protocol: eQuad and QUAD. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Quadrant Network (QUAD) is a major component of the ecosystem on the Quadrant Network, and is designed to be used solely on the network. eQuad is an ERC-20 standard-compliant placeholder digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain which would be sold, and which may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant Network mainnet is eventually launched. In this whitepaper, “eQuad” shall refer to the placeholder token prior to mainnet launch, and shall refer to QUAD after the mainnet launch. “

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

