QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,960 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its position in QUALCOMM by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 33,741 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,722 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,161,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,128 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 16,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,318 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,921 shares of company stock valued at $653,433. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.89.

Shares of QCOM opened at $146.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.77. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $104.74 and a 12-month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

