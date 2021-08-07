Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.46%. Quanta Services updated its FY21 guidance to $4.32-4.68 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $4.320-$4.680 EPS.

PWR stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.35. 739,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,359. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $44.89 and a twelve month high of $101.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.23%.

In other news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $313,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,232.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $855,713.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,868 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,678.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PWR shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.27.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.