Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Price Target Lowered to C$37.00 at Scotiabank

Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

QBCRF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Quebecor from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quebecor currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.57.

Get Quebecor alerts:

Shares of Quebecor stock opened at $24.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.47. Quebecor has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $29.55.

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, wireline and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies and televisual products through its video-on-demand service.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.