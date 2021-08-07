QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.36 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. QuinStreet updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

QNST stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.76. 351,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,420. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.90 and a beta of 0.92. QuinStreet has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $25.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.21.

In other QuinStreet news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 11,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $209,777.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,495,728.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $141,946.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,777,979.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,630 shares of company stock worth $1,695,117 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

