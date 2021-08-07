Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.05.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from $1.90 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.30 target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Quisitive Technology Solutions from $1.80 to $2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS QUISF traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $1.20. 26,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,825. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.22. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $1.64.

About Quisitive Technology Solutions

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

