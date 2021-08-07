Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.05.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from $1.90 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.30 target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Quisitive Technology Solutions from $1.80 to $2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS QUISF traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $1.20. 26,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,825. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.22. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $1.64.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

