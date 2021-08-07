Qurate Retail Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 3,055 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,180% compared to the typical volume of 134 put options.

In other Qurate Retail news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $1,325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,662,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,283,809.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 356,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $4,871,872.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,444,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,798,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 970,034 shares of company stock valued at $12,972,597. 11.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Qurate Retail by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,294,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,382,000 after purchasing an additional 721,860 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in Qurate Retail by 2.7% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 13,846,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,838,000 after purchasing an additional 359,865 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Qurate Retail by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,824,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,658,000 after purchasing an additional 94,300 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Qurate Retail by 16.5% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,343,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Qurate Retail by 28.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,458,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

QRTEA opened at $11.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.70. Qurate Retail has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

QRTEA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

