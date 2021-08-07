Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $14.31, but opened at $15.04. Radius Health shares last traded at $15.04, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $51.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.92 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Radius Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDUS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Radius Health in the first quarter worth $371,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the first quarter worth $1,320,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Radius Health by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 356,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 16,005 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Radius Health by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Radius Health by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 80,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 21,676 shares during the last quarter.

The firm has a market cap of $664.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.52.

About Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a short-wear-time transdermal patch that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

