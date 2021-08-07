Rainicorn Price Reaches $0.0263 on Top Exchanges (RAINI)

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 7th. In the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rainicorn has a total market cap of $11.85 million and approximately $128,609.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rainicorn coin can currently be bought for about $0.0263 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rainicorn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00047723 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.83 or 0.00142724 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.26 or 0.00155241 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,423.63 or 1.00228012 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002893 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $355.07 or 0.00819556 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Rainicorn Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,965,050 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rainicorn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rainicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rainicorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rainicorn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.