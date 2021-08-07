Randolf Clinton Purchases 1,000,000 Shares of Integrated Payment Technologies Limited (ASX:IP1) Stock

Integrated Payment Technologies Limited (ASX:IP1) insider Randolf Clinton bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,000.00 ($17,142.86).

The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.19.

About Integrated Payment Technologies

Integrated Payment Technologies Limited provides integrated electronic payment remittance solutions in Australia. The company offers ClickSuper that provides a complete turnkey solution to SuperStream and Single Touch Payroll compliance for superannuation funds, payroll, accounting, and enterprise resource planning software; and Payment Adviser service that facilitates the payment and communication of data concerning the payment between the payer/provider and payee/recipient.

