Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $41.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Randstad Holding NV operates as a global provider of HR services including temporary staffing, permanent placement, recruitment of middle and senior managers, on site consulting, seconded specialists and specialized HR services. Its staffing segment service comprise of temporary staffing, permanent placement and (high-volume) specialties; the inhouse service segment specializes in the provision of high-volume, skilled flexible labor; aimed at improving labor flexibility, retention, productivity and efficiency while HR solutions & managed services segment offers a comprehensive range of HR project management, HR management and HR consultancy services. The Company also recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists and consultants with professional qualifications for middle and senior management positions. Randstad Holding NV is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands. “

RANJY has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Randstad from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Randstad from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Randstad presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of RANJY stock opened at $36.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.28. Randstad has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $40.44.

About Randstad

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: Staffing, Professionals, and Executive Search. The Staffing segment recruits candidates for manufacturing, logistics and administrative jobs. Its service portfolio includes Inhouse, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Services Programs (MSP), Payrolling, Outsourcing, and Outplacement.

