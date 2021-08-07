Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Issues Earnings Results

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $126.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.09 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Shares of RPD stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.49. The company had a trading volume of 481,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,920. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $56.02 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.14 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.52.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RPD. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.64.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Kalowski sold 19,236 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,635,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,701,665. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $297,817.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,113.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,756 shares of company stock valued at $6,929,311. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

