Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.090-$-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $520 million-$524 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $503.43 million.Rapid7 also updated its FY21 guidance to ($0.09) EPS.

Rapid7 stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.49. The stock had a trading volume of 481,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,920. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.52. Rapid7 has a 12 month low of $56.02 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $126.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Truist boosted their price objective on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Rapid7 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.64.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $297,817.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at $542,113.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 4,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $386,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 359,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,548,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,756 shares of company stock valued at $6,929,311 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

