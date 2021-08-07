Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.070-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $133.40 million-$135 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.74 million.Rapid7 also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.090-$-0.090 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on RPD. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rapid7 currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.64.

RPD stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.49. 481,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,920. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.14 and a beta of 1.31. Rapid7 has a twelve month low of $56.02 and a twelve month high of $120.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The business had revenue of $126.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Kalowski sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $327,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,393,855. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 5,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $443,562.03. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,756 shares of company stock valued at $6,929,311. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

