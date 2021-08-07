Rari Governance Token (RGT) Price Tops $12.67

Rari Governance Token (CURRENCY:RGT) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 7th. Over the last week, Rari Governance Token has traded up 49% against the U.S. dollar. One Rari Governance Token coin can now be bought for approximately $12.67 or 0.00029001 BTC on exchanges. Rari Governance Token has a market capitalization of $110.79 million and approximately $3.29 million worth of Rari Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00055659 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002619 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00015712 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $377.79 or 0.00864573 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.65 or 0.00099895 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00041192 BTC.

About Rari Governance Token

RGT is a coin. Rari Governance Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,742,361 coins. Rari Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @RetailGlobalNow and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rari Governance Token’s official website is rari.capital . Rari Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@raricapital

According to CryptoCompare, “Rari Capital was founded upon a principle whereby yield could be generated without speculation, and instead: utilization. Rari Capital is managed by the RGT token, which manages governance over all of the Rari Protocol, a DeFi robo-advisor for maximizing yield.‍The Rari Protocol is pursuing a DeFi Manifest Destiny of sorts. Yield aggregation is just the start…tranches, fuse, governance and a hell of a lot more are coming soon–we are working to build Finance 2.0. “

Buying and Selling Rari Governance Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rari Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rari Governance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rari Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

