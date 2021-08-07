Raymond James Boosts Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Price Target to $181.00

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its target price raised by research analysts at Raymond James from $168.00 to $181.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.18% from the company’s previous close.

NTLA has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA traded up $2.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,564,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,097. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.19. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of -68.01 and a beta of 2.14. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.54 and a 1-year high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 288.47%. The business’s revenue was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total value of $3,594,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 20,000 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $3,021,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 801,101 shares of company stock worth $97,623,325 over the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2,730.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,757,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,712 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 649.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,139,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,480,000 after acquiring an additional 987,773 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,504,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,915,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 881.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 393,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,715,000 after acquiring an additional 353,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

