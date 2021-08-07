Raymond James Boosts Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Price Target to $181.00

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $168.00 to $181.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $143.38.

Intellia Therapeutics stock traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,564,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,097. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.19. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.54 and a 52-week high of $202.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of -68.01 and a beta of 2.14.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The company had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total value of $3,594,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $3,021,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 801,101 shares of company stock worth $97,623,325 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2,730.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,757,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,073,000 after buying an additional 1,695,712 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 649.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,139,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,480,000 after acquiring an additional 987,773 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $54,504,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $38,915,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 881.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 393,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,715,000 after acquiring an additional 353,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

