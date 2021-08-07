Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 284 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MKC. Norges Bank bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,698,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,622,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,528,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 316.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 604,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,888,000 after purchasing an additional 459,400 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,838,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,888,000 after acquiring an additional 416,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

NYSE MKC opened at $83.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.48. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $82.03 and a one year high of $105.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.04.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

