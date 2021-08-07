Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 250.0% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APAM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.05 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, lowered their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of NYSE:APAM opened at $51.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.85. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.72 and a fifty-two week high of $57.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 189.21%. On average, research analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.71%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

