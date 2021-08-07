Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $607,000 Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays started coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. DTE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.85.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $119.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.63. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $91.38 and a twelve month high of $121.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.62.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

