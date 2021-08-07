Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $707,000 Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,962 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Workday were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 558.8% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 489.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 68.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,468 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $1,248,727.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,345 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.11, for a total value of $310,842.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,039 shares of company stock worth $31,158,013 in the last ninety days. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WDAY. Wolfe Research began coverage on Workday in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Workday from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $268.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.81.

WDAY stock opened at $235.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $233.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $58.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -332.00 and a beta of 1.26. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.52 and a twelve month high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. Analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

