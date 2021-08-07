Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 4,107 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,107 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in PPL were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PPL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PPL by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,290,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,998,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731,556 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $67,070,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in PPL in the first quarter worth about $57,572,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in PPL in the first quarter worth about $57,201,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in PPL by 54.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,602,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,893,000 after buying an additional 1,269,491 shares during the last quarter. 65.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $29.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.56 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $25.47 and a 12-month high of $30.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.17%.

PPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

