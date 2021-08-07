Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $291.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.33 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 2.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Rayonier updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.510-$0.570 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $0.51-$0.57 EPS.

NYSE RYN traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,191. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 246.27 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.51. Rayonier has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $38.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 432.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other news, CEO David L. Nunes sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $7,604,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,990,703.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 6,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $237,391.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 53,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,670 shares of company stock valued at $8,165,384 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

