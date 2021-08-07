Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (RECI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3 on September 10th

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

RECI opened at GBX 156.50 ($2.04) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,008.84. Real Estate Credit Investments has a 52-week low of GBX 121 ($1.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 157 ($2.05). The stock has a market capitalization of £358.90 million and a P/E ratio of 9.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43.

Real Estate Credit Investments Company Profile

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily makes its investments in asset backed securities. The fund considers coupon or cash flows on the tranche relative to the underlying credit to make its investments.

