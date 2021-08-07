Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (RECI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3 on September 10th

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
RECI opened at GBX 156.50 ($2.04) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,008.84. Real Estate Credit Investments has a 52-week low of GBX 121 ($1.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 157 ($2.05). The stock has a market capitalization of £358.90 million and a P/E ratio of 9.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43.
Real Estate Credit Investments Company Profile
See Also: What is the LIBOR?
