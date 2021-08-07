Record (LON:REC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Record plc (LON:REC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 86.78 ($1.13). Record shares last traded at GBX 85 ($1.11), with a volume of 295,745 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £169.20 million and a PE ratio of 31.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 91.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Record’s previous dividend of $1.15. Record’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.85%.

In related news, insider Leslie Hill acquired 82,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of £73,422.33 ($95,926.74).

About Record (LON:REC)

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company offers passive, dynamic, and signal hedging; currency for return; and cash and collateral management, equitisation, spot execution, transaction cost analysis, tenor management, asset-backed hedging, cross currency liquidity, and liquidity management services, as well as consulting services.

