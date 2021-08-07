Red Door Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 925 Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 10.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 100,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,399,000 after purchasing an additional 9,461 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 374.1% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 26.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 13,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 7.6% in the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 6,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $227.00 price objective (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.36.

AVY stock opened at $213.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $112.21 and a 12 month high of $226.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.54.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 48.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

In related news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $216,060.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,191,588. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

