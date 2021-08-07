Red Door Wealth Management LLC Buys 40 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lam Research by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 830,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $392,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth about $2,186,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 34.8% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth about $227,000. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,965 shares of company stock worth $9,519,206. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lam Research from $780.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.63.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $647.96 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $292.28 and a 1 year high of $673.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $632.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.26.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.09%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Read More: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.