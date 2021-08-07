Red Door Wealth Management LLC Invests $280,000 in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in ASML by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in ASML by 2.2% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in ASML by 6.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in ASML by 1.3% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ASML by 2.5% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 18.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML stock opened at $783.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $708.40. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $343.25 and a 52 week high of $805.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.13, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. ASML’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ASML. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $704.50.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

