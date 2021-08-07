Red Door Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 534 Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,009.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 13,889 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $381,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $287.30. 116,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,716. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $204.32 and a 12 month high of $304.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $284.05.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

