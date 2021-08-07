Red Door Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,031 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 54.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $104.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.34. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.16 and a 52 week high of $109.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. Analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.05%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.