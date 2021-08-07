Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 376.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter valued at $536,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 143,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 285.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 91,628 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 234.2% in the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 171,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after acquiring an additional 120,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter valued at $971,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In related news, CAO Kristi A. Belhumeur sold 2,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $88,948.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,382. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRGB opened at $25.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.53. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $41.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.94.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.86. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 59.46%. The business had revenue of $326.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($6.66) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

