Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Redfin had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 0.60%. Redfin updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:RDFN traded down $4.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,169,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.77. Redfin has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $98.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -1,394.50 and a beta of 1.87.

Get Redfin alerts:

In other news, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $353,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 90,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $4,540,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,668,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,191,565.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,683 shares of company stock worth $10,170,689. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Redfin from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Redfin from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Redfin in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.69.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.