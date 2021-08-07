Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Redfin had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 0.60%. Redfin updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ:RDFN traded down $4.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,169,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.77. Redfin has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $98.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -1,394.50 and a beta of 1.87.
In other news, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $353,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 90,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $4,540,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,668,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,191,565.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,683 shares of company stock worth $10,170,689. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.
Redfin Company Profile
Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.
