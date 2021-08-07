Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%.

Shares of REGN stock traded up $8.39 on Friday, hitting $610.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,135,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $557.66. The company has a market capitalization of $65.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.15. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $640.65.

Several research analysts have commented on REGN shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $665.25.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total value of $43,112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 987,483 shares in the company, valued at $532,154,588.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total transaction of $52,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,422,643.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 139,241 shares of company stock valued at $78,451,402 over the last 90 days. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

