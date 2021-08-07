Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY)’s stock price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.82 and last traded at $9.83. 187,516 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 850,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.08% of Reinvent Technology Partners Y as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

