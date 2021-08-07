Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.760-$0.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.700. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ RBNC traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.05. 117,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,090. Reliant Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.21.

Get Reliant Bancorp alerts:

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 28.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reliant Bancorp will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Reliant Bancorp presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.20.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.