Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Issues Earnings Results

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.26%.
Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.06. 610,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,139. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.74. Renewable Energy Group has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $117.00. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.72.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REGI. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Renewable Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.86.
About Renewable Energy Group
Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.
