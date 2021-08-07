Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Issues Earnings Results

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.26%.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.06. 610,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,139. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.74. Renewable Energy Group has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $117.00. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REGI. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Renewable Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.86.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, SVP Chad Stone sold 9,226 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $581,699.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 130,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,207,155.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 1,999 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $122,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,614 shares of company stock valued at $3,369,494. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

